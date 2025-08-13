Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite with Trump for Ukraine Peace Talks

Leaders from Europe and the U.S., including Donald Trump, joined together in a teleconference to discuss strategies for ending the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized that Putin is bluffing, while confidence was expressed for upcoming U.S.-Russia talks in Alaska. Leaders stressed the importance of Ukraine’s participation.

In a significant teleconference, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to plot a course toward peace in conflict-stricken Ukraine. The meeting precedes a planned Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at halting hostilities.

During the call, Zelenskiy voiced concerns over Putin's intentions, labeling them as a bluff and stressed the need for Ukraine's involvement in any peace discussion. Trump affirmed these concerns, advocating for a ceasefire and security assurances for Ukraine while pushing for an inclusive trilateral meeting.

European leaders echoed these sentiments, emphasizing territorial integrity and bolstered security guarantees for Ukraine. French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz highlighted that future negotiations must strictly adhere to Ukraine's own terms. Across the continent, unity and determination were reinforced to bring an end to the war through diplomatic efforts.

