Bihar's Torrential Downpour: Chief Minister Takes Aerial Survey of Flooded Districts

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surveyed the flood-affected regions from the air after 25 lakh people were impacted in 10 districts due to heavy rains. Rivers have risen beyond danger levels, causing widespread flooding. Kumar instructed officials to take necessary actions for relief efforts during a meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to severe flooding impacting 10 districts and affecting 25 lakh residents, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an extensive aerial survey.

Rising water levels in multiple rivers, prompted by continuous rainfall, have left districts such as Patna, Bhagalpur, and Katihar overwhelmed by floods. Kumar, alongside senior officials, assessed critical areas including Raghopur Diyara and Munger.

During a subsequent high-level meeting, Kumar directed prompt action by officials to provide essential relief and support to the affected populations, as efforts focus on managing the flood crisis efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

