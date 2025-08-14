Bihar's Torrential Downpour: Chief Minister Takes Aerial Survey of Flooded Districts

In response to severe flooding impacting 10 districts and affecting 25 lakh residents, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an extensive aerial survey.

Rising water levels in multiple rivers, prompted by continuous rainfall, have left districts such as Patna, Bhagalpur, and Katihar overwhelmed by floods. Kumar, alongside senior officials, assessed critical areas including Raghopur Diyara and Munger.

During a subsequent high-level meeting, Kumar directed prompt action by officials to provide essential relief and support to the affected populations, as efforts focus on managing the flood crisis efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)