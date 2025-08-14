Bihar's Torrential Downpour: Chief Minister Takes Aerial Survey of Flooded Districts
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar surveyed the flood-affected regions from the air after 25 lakh people were impacted in 10 districts due to heavy rains. Rivers have risen beyond danger levels, causing widespread flooding. Kumar instructed officials to take necessary actions for relief efforts during a meeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to severe flooding impacting 10 districts and affecting 25 lakh residents, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an extensive aerial survey.
Rising water levels in multiple rivers, prompted by continuous rainfall, have left districts such as Patna, Bhagalpur, and Katihar overwhelmed by floods. Kumar, alongside senior officials, assessed critical areas including Raghopur Diyara and Munger.
During a subsequent high-level meeting, Kumar directed prompt action by officials to provide essential relief and support to the affected populations, as efforts focus on managing the flood crisis efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- flood
- Nitish Kumar
- aerial survey
- rainfall
- river
- disaster
- relief
- districts
- water levels
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Carrying Security Personnel Plunges into River Amidst Heavy Rain
Miraculous Rescue: Security Forces Survive Bus Plunge in Kashmir River
Krishna River Flood Alert: APSDMA Issues Warning
Pune court rejects temporary bail application of father of juvenile driver involved in May 2024 Porsche car crash.
World Bank Approves $20M Disaster Resilience Fund to Support Belize Reforms