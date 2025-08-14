High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy Navigates U.S.-Russian Summit

As the clock ticks down to a pivotal U.S.-Russian summit aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a high-profile visit to London. Meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskiy sought to galvanize European support and prevent any compromise that might sacrifice Ukrainian territory.

The forthcoming summit in Alaska arrives at a crucial juncture for Ukraine, embroiled in a devastating war since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Zelenskiy is wary of a potential deal between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that could leave Ukraine vulnerable. Despite military losses, Zelenskiy remains focused on securing robust guarantees of safety from Western allies.

During discussions, Trump warned Putin of severe consequences if peace talks flounder, hinting at economic sanctions. As Russian forces advance, Ukraine demands peace through strength and aims to secure future stability. Amidst diplomatic maneuvers, Zelenskiy maintains vigilance, cautioning Trump about Putin's potential subterfuge.

