Supreme Court's Interim Order Brings Relief in Bihar's Electoral Roll Dispute

The Supreme Court's interim order concerning Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been hailed as a significant step by Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary. The court's decision has been seen as a response to the persistent concerns raised by civil society and opposition parties about the controversial revision process.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, mandated the Election Commission (EC) to release the names and reasons for the deletion of 65 lakh voters from the list, in an effort to enhance transparency. Earlier, pleas had been filed challenging the EC's decision to conduct the SIR.

Bhattacharya, one of the petitioners, stressed that, despite the interim order, the legality of SIR remains unresolved by the Supreme Court. The directive to the EC underlines the need for accuracy and fairness in the electoral process, offering hope for individuals erroneously removed, such as migrant workers and others affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)