Supreme Court's Interim Order Brings Relief in Bihar's Electoral Roll Dispute

Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary, welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order on Bihar's electoral roll revision, which addressed concerns about transparency and fairness. The court directed the Election Commission to disclose deleted voter names and reasons, emphasizing accountability and offering a glimmer of hope for affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:19 IST
The Supreme Court's interim order concerning Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been hailed as a significant step by Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary. The court's decision has been seen as a response to the persistent concerns raised by civil society and opposition parties about the controversial revision process.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, mandated the Election Commission (EC) to release the names and reasons for the deletion of 65 lakh voters from the list, in an effort to enhance transparency. Earlier, pleas had been filed challenging the EC's decision to conduct the SIR.

Bhattacharya, one of the petitioners, stressed that, despite the interim order, the legality of SIR remains unresolved by the Supreme Court. The directive to the EC underlines the need for accuracy and fairness in the electoral process, offering hope for individuals erroneously removed, such as migrant workers and others affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

