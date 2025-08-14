Left Menu

Desperate Search Amidst Disaster: A Father's Plea in Kishtwar Tragedy

In the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a father desperately searches for his missing daughter. Rescue teams have saved 167 individuals, although many remain unaccounted for. The incident has resulted in significant casualties and a frantic search for survivors amidst the destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a catastrophic cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's remote village of Kishtwar, a heart-wrenching search unfolds as a father desperately seeks his missing daughter. Amidst the tragedy, rescue operations have salvaged 167 lives, highlighting the severe impact of the natural disaster that struck on Thursday.

Bharat Bhushan, one of the rescued, expressed anguish over his daughter Gehna Raina's unknown whereabouts. The duo had gone to the Machail Mata shrine when the devastating cloudburst suddenly triggered flash floods, resulting in at least 46 fatalities.

The disaster scene was one of chaos and sorrow, with heaps of debris from uprooted trees crushing vehicles. Despite adverse weather conditions hindering aerial rescue efforts, local authorities have mobilized all resources. The rescue and relief efforts continue under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, while community leaders rally around affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

