Texas Democrats Return to Fight GOP Redistricting

On Thursday, Texas Democrats announced their intention to return to the state legislature after a nearly two-week walkout disrupted GOP efforts to redistrict the US House maps ahead of the 2026 election. The standoff intensified with threats from Republicans.

The Democrats stated they would return on the condition that Texas Republicans end a special legislative session and that California unveils its redrawn district maps, both slated for discussion by Friday. The specific date of their return remains unspecified.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott is determined to approve new maps granting the GOP five more winnable seats before the upcoming midterm elections. Texas House Democrats emphasized the need to build a robust public legislative record as they prepare for a potential legal challenge against the proposed map, with state Rep. Gene Wu expressing readiness to continue fighting in court.