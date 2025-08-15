Left Menu

Security Forces Seize Cache of Arms in Jharkhand Forest

Security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district recovered four looted self-loading rifles and 527 live cartridges from a forest. The operation followed the death of a Maoist commander. Authorities urged rebels to surrender and join society, leveraging the state's surrender policy for rehabilitation.

Updated: 15-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:48 IST
Security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district achieved a significant breakthrough by recovering four self-loading rifles and 527 live cartridges, looted from police custody, deep within a forest area. The discovery came as part of an extensive search operation on Thursday.

The operation, targeting the forests near Duginia, Posaita, and Tumbagada villages, was initiated following the encounter death of CPI(Maoist) Area Commander Arun alias Barun alias Nilesh Madkam on August 13. The arsenal seized included four SLRs, nine SLR magazines, one LMG magazine, nine empty cartridges, and three detonators, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan.

Superintendent Ranjan extended a plea to the Maoists, urging them to abandon violence and integrate into mainstream society. He highlighted Jharkhand's Surrender and Rehabilitation policy, designed to offer rapid integration for surrendered rebels, including shifting to open jails within 24 hours, as a constructive path forward.

