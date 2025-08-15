Left Menu

BJP MLA Highlights Decline in Administrative Sensitivity

BJP MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit criticized the declining sensitivity of Maharashtra's administration. Addressing a gathering in Thane, she praised state leaders for their sensitive approach but expressed concern about the general administration's declining responsiveness. She emphasized the need to enhance administrative sensitivity for better governance.

During an Independence Day gathering in Thane, BJP MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit voiced concerns over what she perceives as a decline in the sensitivity of Maharashtra's administration. Addressing tribal communities, she stressed that while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remain attentive to local issues, the general administration lacks responsiveness.

Dubey-Pandit, who represents the Vasai assembly constituency, questioned the role of the administration if top leadership must intervene frequently. She urged a focus on improving the administration's sensitivity to effectively address the needs of villagers and tribal communities.

The MLA's remarks spotlight ongoing challenges in administrative governance, underscoring the importance of responsive public service in maintaining trust and efficiency.

