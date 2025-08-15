Protest Erupts at Mantralaya: Arrests After Self-Immolation Attempt

A dramatic attempt at self-immolation took place outside the Maharashtra Mantralaya, prompting swift action by security personnel. A man and five others aimed to spotlight the issues of eve-teasing and gambling in Nashik.

The incident unfolded after a flag-hoisting ceremony around 10 a.m., outside the state's new administrative building. The man attempted to douse himself with kerosene but was intercepted before he could ignite a fire.

Police took action against the group, which included three women, registering a case of attempted suicide and unlawful assembly. They were released after being served notices, following the protest intended to draw attention to social grievances.