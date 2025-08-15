Left Menu

Protest Erupts at Mantralaya: Arrests After Self-Immolation Attempt

A man and five others were detained in Maharashtra after trying self-immolation to protest against eve-teasing and gambling in Nashik. The incident took place outside the government headquarters, where quick action by security prevented the act. The group faces charges for attempting suicide and unlawful assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:10 IST
Protest Erupts at Mantralaya: Arrests After Self-Immolation Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic attempt at self-immolation took place outside the Maharashtra Mantralaya, prompting swift action by security personnel. A man and five others aimed to spotlight the issues of eve-teasing and gambling in Nashik.

The incident unfolded after a flag-hoisting ceremony around 10 a.m., outside the state's new administrative building. The man attempted to douse himself with kerosene but was intercepted before he could ignite a fire.

Police took action against the group, which included three women, registering a case of attempted suicide and unlawful assembly. They were released after being served notices, following the protest intended to draw attention to social grievances.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025