Protest Erupts at Mantralaya: Arrests After Self-Immolation Attempt
A man and five others were detained in Maharashtra after trying self-immolation to protest against eve-teasing and gambling in Nashik. The incident took place outside the government headquarters, where quick action by security prevented the act. The group faces charges for attempting suicide and unlawful assembly.
A dramatic attempt at self-immolation took place outside the Maharashtra Mantralaya, prompting swift action by security personnel. A man and five others aimed to spotlight the issues of eve-teasing and gambling in Nashik.
The incident unfolded after a flag-hoisting ceremony around 10 a.m., outside the state's new administrative building. The man attempted to douse himself with kerosene but was intercepted before he could ignite a fire.
Police took action against the group, which included three women, registering a case of attempted suicide and unlawful assembly. They were released after being served notices, following the protest intended to draw attention to social grievances.
