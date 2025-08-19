Bihar Sets Uniform Exam Fee Ahead of Elections
The Bihar cabinet has approved a uniform Rs 100 fee for preliminary exams in state recruitment drives, with no fee for those qualifying for main exams. This decision, made ahead of upcoming assembly polls, includes a proposal for five-star hotels and a resort in a public-private partnership.
The Bihar cabinet approved a uniform Rs 100 fee for all preliminary exams in recruitment drives, a move that could impact the upcoming assembly elections. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and aims to standardize recruitment costs.
A key aspect of the decision is the waiver of fees for candidates who pass preliminary exams and proceed to the main exams, highlighting the state's focus on making the recruitment process more accessible.
Additionally, the cabinet approved two ambitious hospitality projects. The state plans to construct two five-star hotels in Rajgir, Nalanda, and a five-star resort in Vaishali, under a public-private partnership model, boosting the region's tourism infrastructure.
