Kakani Govardhan Reddy: From Jail to Journal

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy gained his freedom on Wednesday after enduring an 86-day incarceration tied to an illegal quartz mining accusation.

The former minister was apprehended by Andhra Pradesh police in the early hours on the outskirts of Bengaluru between May 25 and 26.

Though granted bail on August 18, Reddy's release faced delays till this week. He faced charges related to illegal mining operations, unpermitted explosive use, and caste-based abuse, with multiple legal accusations under the IPC, PDPP Act, Explosive Substances Act, Mines and Minerals Act, and SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)