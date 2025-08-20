Transparency Demands Rise in Odisha's Electoral Roll Revision

In Odisha, major political parties, the BJD and Congress, have raised alarms over the need for transparency in the forthcoming revision of electoral rolls. The process, set to commence next month, is the state's first such revision in over 20 years, sparking apprehension from past discrepancies observed in Bihar.

Reports indicate that over 65 lakh forms were omitted from Bihar's draft electoral rolls during a similar exercise, reducing the voter count by a significant number. Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer, RS Gopalan, mentioned that efforts are in place to enhance polling locations from 38,000 to 45,000 to benefit voters.

Concerns have been voiced by BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, who emphasized the importance of a fair and transparent revision process. The parties have expressed intentions to launch protests should the exercise mirror previous problematic implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)