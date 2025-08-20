Left Menu

Transparency Demands Rise in Odisha's Electoral Roll Revision

The BJD and Congress in Odisha call for transparency in the upcoming special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Concerns arise after the removal of millions from Bihar's voter lists. Odisha's revision, starting next month, aims to increase polling booths for better voter access.

In Odisha, major political parties, the BJD and Congress, have raised alarms over the need for transparency in the forthcoming revision of electoral rolls. The process, set to commence next month, is the state's first such revision in over 20 years, sparking apprehension from past discrepancies observed in Bihar.

Reports indicate that over 65 lakh forms were omitted from Bihar's draft electoral rolls during a similar exercise, reducing the voter count by a significant number. Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer, RS Gopalan, mentioned that efforts are in place to enhance polling locations from 38,000 to 45,000 to benefit voters.

Concerns have been voiced by BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, who emphasized the importance of a fair and transparent revision process. The parties have expressed intentions to launch protests should the exercise mirror previous problematic implementations.

