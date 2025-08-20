Massive Drug Bust in Mizoram: Law Enforcement Tightens Grip

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, law enforcement agencies in Mizoram seized narcotics valued at nearly Rs 12 crore in various operations.

Officials confirmed that the Assam Rifles intercepted 3.33 kg of methamphetamine and 190.90 grams of heroin from Zokhawthar village. Valued at Rs 10.74 crore, the drugs were abandoned by a suspect who evaded capture, leaving behind his motorcycle and phone.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Special Narcotics Police Station and CRPF intercepted an MUV in Muallungthu, unearthing 7.95 kg of methamphetamine hidden under the vehicle's floor. Two individuals were arrested, while another operation recovered heroin in wafer packets, leading to further arrest in Vapar village.

(With inputs from agencies.)