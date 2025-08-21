Strategic Military Options for Ukraine: A Joint Effort

Military leaders from the United States and several European countries have formulated strategic military options concerning Ukraine. These plans are set to be delivered to national security advisers as part of diplomatic negotiations, according to a Reuters report citing a U.S. official on Thursday.

Following President Donald Trump's pledge to help safeguard Ukraine, officials are evaluating post-conflict security guarantees. Meetings involving defense chiefs from the U.S., Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine took place in Washington, D.C., highlighting these collaborative efforts.

European and Ukrainian officials expressed optimism over Trump's assurances of security guarantees. However, they acknowledge the complexities of military feasibility and the Kremlin's stance, especially regarding potential deployment of troops from NATO countries, which Russia has ruled out.

(With inputs from agencies.)