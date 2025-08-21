Major Heroin Seizure: Bhiwandi's Bold Bust

In a significant operation, heroin valued at over Rs 50 lakh was confiscated in Bhiwandi, Rajasthan, as two suspected drug traffickers were apprehended in Delhi, officials reported on Thursday.

The bust followed a tip-off, prompting a collaborative effort by Chopanki police and the District Special Team, who set up a checkpoint near Ajmeri Gate late on Wednesday evening, according to Superintendent of Police Prashant Kiran.

The suspects, Kamal and Kuldeep, were caught after a brief chase when their motorcycle was intercepted. A subsequent search revealed 259 grams of heroin. Both men, residents of Delhi's Burari, were detained, and their motorcycle was confiscated. A case was filed under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)