Breach Averted: Security Thwarted Man's Attempt to Scale Parliament Wall

A 20-year-old man named Ram Kumar Bind attempted to breach Parliament security by scaling the wall but was apprehended by vigilant CISF and Delhi Police. The man, reportedly mentally incoherent, is being questioned by multiple central agencies to ascertain his motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:54 IST
An alarming security breach was averted when a 20-year-old attempted to scale the Parliament's wall, only to be intercepted by alert security personnel. The man, identified as Ram Kumar Bind, has been handed over to police, and the investigation is ongoing to determine his motives.

Originating from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and employed in Gujarat's Surat, Bind reportedly tried entering the Parliament complex by climbing a tree adjacent to the boundary wall. Authorities noted his mental incoherence as interrogation continues.

Deputy Commissioner Devesh Mahla confirmed the involvement of multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, to assess the situation. The incident stirs fresh memories of previous breaches, notably the December 13, 2023, incident, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

