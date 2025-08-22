Investigation Launched: Inner Mongolia's Political Head Under Scrutiny

Wang Lixia, who leads the government of China's Inner Mongolia region, is facing an investigation over alleged serious violations of laws and regulations. This was disclosed in a statement published by the nation's anti-corruption watchdog on Friday.

The investigation sheds light on the continued efforts by Chinese authorities to clamp down on corruption within the political landscape. Such measures are part of a broader crackdown aimed at rooting out misconduct.

Details regarding the specific allegations against Wang have not been fully disclosed, as the case unfolds under the watchful eye of both local and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)