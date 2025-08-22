Left Menu

Stray Dog Responsibility Now Lies with Courts and Organizations: Vijay Goel

Former Union minister Vijay Goel emphasized that stray dog bites in Delhi will be the responsibility of the court and organizations supporting their presence on streets. This follows a Supreme Court modification allowing stray dogs' release post-sterilization. Goel's 'No Dogs On Streets' campaign aims for policy changes amid ongoing disputes.

Stray Dog Responsibility Now Lies with Courts and Organizations: Vijay Goel
Vijay Goel, former Union minister, declared that the responsibility for stray dog bites now falls on the courts and organizations advocating for their freedom on Delhi's streets. With approximately one million stray dogs in the capital, this statement follows a Supreme Court order amending previous harsh restrictions.

Goel, who initiated the 'No Dogs On Streets' campaign, stressed the necessity of prioritizing human life, citing Article 21 of the Constitution. He credited his three-year effort for bringing the stray dog issue into legal and governmental focus, witnessing a recent Supreme Court decision allowing the release of sterilized and de-wormed dogs in Delhi-NCR.

Amidst this development, Goel urges an amendment to the Animal Birth Control Rules, advocating for the creation of permanent enclosures for aggressive stray dogs. He criticized dog lovers who hinder municipal tasks and expressed determination to continue his campaign for lasting solutions.

