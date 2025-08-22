Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Sulaymaniyah: Arrest of Kurdish Leader Sparks Deadly Clashes

Clashes in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, left at least five dead and 18 injured following the arrest of Kurdish political figure Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani. The arrest incited outrage among his supporters. Talabani, well-known for his past counterterrorism efforts, was detained amidst escalating political tensions in the Kurdish region.

In northern Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region, the city of Sulaymaniyah witnessed deadly clashes, resulting in at least five fatalities and 18 injuries after the arrest of Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani, a prominent Kurdish political figure. Officials confirmed these incidents on Friday, citing the tensions in the area.

The arrest, executed by security forces as a significant operation overnight, targeted Talabani under Iraq's counterterrorism law. He is accused of plotting to destabilize the government. Talabani's history includes roles such as cofounding the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's intelligence arm and co-presidency within the party.

The situation escalated as Talabani's supporters clashed with the security forces, with accusations of utilizing heavy weaponry during the raid. This turmoil follows the recent detention of another opposition leader, Shaswar Abdulwahid, heightening political unrest in the region.

