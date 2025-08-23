Left Menu

Former President Joseph Kabila Faces Death Penalty for War Crimes

Former Congo President Joseph Kabila is being tried in absentia for war crimes, including homicide, rape, and torture, with the military seeking the death penalty. Kabila, away since 2023, aimed to return for peace efforts in Congo's east, but his political party was banned, and assets seized.

Updated: 23-08-2025 01:42 IST
Joseph Kabila

In a crucial move, Congo's military auditor general announced on Friday that he is seeking the death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila. The ex-leader faces trial in absentia for an array of war crimes, including homicide, rape, and torture.

Kabila, who ruled for nearly twenty years, stepped down in 2018 and has been predominantly residing in South Africa. Reports indicate that he last appeared publicly in eastern Congo's rebel strongholds, raising questions about his involvement in regional conflicts.

This legal pursuit follows a tense April when Kabila declared his intent to return to help stabilize the tumultuous east. However, the Congolese government reacted swiftly, banning his political party and seizing his assets, amidst continued allegations of crimes against humanity linked to him during the conflict.

