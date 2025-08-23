Former President Joseph Kabila Faces Death Penalty for War Crimes

In a crucial move, Congo's military auditor general announced on Friday that he is seeking the death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila. The ex-leader faces trial in absentia for an array of war crimes, including homicide, rape, and torture.

Kabila, who ruled for nearly twenty years, stepped down in 2018 and has been predominantly residing in South Africa. Reports indicate that he last appeared publicly in eastern Congo's rebel strongholds, raising questions about his involvement in regional conflicts.

This legal pursuit follows a tense April when Kabila declared his intent to return to help stabilize the tumultuous east. However, the Congolese government reacted swiftly, banning his political party and seizing his assets, amidst continued allegations of crimes against humanity linked to him during the conflict.

