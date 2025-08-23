Dharmasthala Murders Unveiled: Former Worker Brought to Justice

A former sanitation worker in Dharmasthala stands accused of fabricating allegations about a series of horrific crimes, causing a special investigation by the SIT.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Pranab Mohanty, detained the unnamed complainant following a lengthy interrogation session and discovery of discrepancies in his accounts.

The worker claimed that during his tenure from 1995 to 2014, he witnessed multiple murders, rapes, and unauthorized burials. He had furnished a magistrate with this information, claiming knowledge of potential assaults tied to some cases.

