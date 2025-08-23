Cinema-Inspired Scam: The 'Bunty aur Babli' Duo Unmasked in Delhi

A man and a woman in Delhi, allegedly inspired by the film 'Bunty aur Babli', have been apprehended for allegedly deceiving aspiring actors by posing as TV producers, according to the police on Saturday.

Identified as Tarun Shekhar Sharma from Lucknow and Asha Singh alias Bhawna from Delhi, they have been linked to over 20 similar complaints nationwide. They lured victims online, promising roles in TV serials, including a recent case involving a Rs 24 lakh fraud.

The duo's arrest followed a money trail to a Bengaluru address. Operating from various cities, they used multiple bank accounts and SIM cards. They lived opulently and are wanted for other frauds across India.

