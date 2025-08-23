Left Menu

Cinema-Inspired Scam: The 'Bunty aur Babli' Duo Unmasked in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested two fraudsters who deceived aspiring actors by posing as TV serial producers, inspired by 'Bunty aur Babli'. They were linked to 20 similar cases nationwide. The duo used multiple identities and cities, living lavishly and are wanted in more fraud cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:58 IST
Cinema-Inspired Scam: The 'Bunty aur Babli' Duo Unmasked in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a woman in Delhi, allegedly inspired by the film 'Bunty aur Babli', have been apprehended for allegedly deceiving aspiring actors by posing as TV producers, according to the police on Saturday.

Identified as Tarun Shekhar Sharma from Lucknow and Asha Singh alias Bhawna from Delhi, they have been linked to over 20 similar complaints nationwide. They lured victims online, promising roles in TV serials, including a recent case involving a Rs 24 lakh fraud.

The duo's arrest followed a money trail to a Bengaluru address. Operating from various cities, they used multiple bank accounts and SIM cards. They lived opulently and are wanted for other frauds across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025