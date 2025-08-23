Major Drug Bust: Punjab Man Caught with 40 kg of Poppy Straw on Highway

A major bust has occurred in the ongoing battle against drug smuggling, as Gurmeet Singh from Punjab was apprehended along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Law enforcement sources report that Singh had been transporting a substantial 40 kg of poppy straw concealed within an oil tanker.

The arrest unfolded during a routine police inspection at Nadal-Manwal, where officers stopped Singh's vehicle for verification. During the search, the illicit contraband was found discreetly stashed beneath one of the oil chambers catered for Punjab-bound delivery.

Relevant charges have been filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Authorities affirmed that the case is under active investigation, aiming to unearth more details surrounding this illegal supply chain.

