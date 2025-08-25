Donetsk, a heavily contested region in eastern Ukraine under Russian control, is grappling with a severe water shortage. The crisis is forcing residents to rely on water rationing and tankers, highlighting ongoing infrastructure and geopolitical challenges in the region, according to officials.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-installed administration, emphasized the importance of controlling the entirety of the Donetsk region, including the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal, to address the shortages. The canal, key for water supply, currently runs through Ukrainian territories, complicating efforts to resolve the crisis.

Residents face daily struggles, with long queues forming for water. The shortage has become an ecological and humanitarian concern, with citizens appealing to Russian President Putin for intervention. As the conflict continues, the situation remains tense, with no immediate resolution in sight.

