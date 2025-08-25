Left Menu

Water Crisis Deepens in Russian-Controlled Donetsk

Donetsk, a Russian-controlled region in Ukraine, faces severe water shortages. The crisis, aggravated by damaged infrastructure and conflict, forces residents to rely on rationing and temporary solutions. Officials claim full Russian control is necessary to resolve the issue, as Ukrainian areas hold key water access.

Updated: 25-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donetsk, a heavily contested region in eastern Ukraine under Russian control, is grappling with a severe water shortage. The crisis is forcing residents to rely on water rationing and tankers, highlighting ongoing infrastructure and geopolitical challenges in the region, according to officials.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-installed administration, emphasized the importance of controlling the entirety of the Donetsk region, including the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal, to address the shortages. The canal, key for water supply, currently runs through Ukrainian territories, complicating efforts to resolve the crisis.

Residents face daily struggles, with long queues forming for water. The shortage has become an ecological and humanitarian concern, with citizens appealing to Russian President Putin for intervention. As the conflict continues, the situation remains tense, with no immediate resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

