Money Laundering Probe: AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Under Investigation
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the premises linked to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and others regarding a money laundering investigation. The probe focuses on alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government, with searches across a dozen locations in Delhi.
The Enforcement Directorate launched an extensive operation on Tuesday, targeting locations connected to AAP leader and former Delhi minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj. This action forms part of an in-depth money laundering investigation, sources revealed.
The agency's sweep covered around a dozen premises across the national capital, conducted under the auspices of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This intense scrutiny has captured significant attention.
The probe relates to an Anti-Corruption Branch inquiry, delving into alleged corrupt practices concerning health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP administration. As the investigation unfolds, authorities anticipate revealing more details.
