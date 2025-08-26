Cow Vigilantes: Harassment Claims Ignite Political Clash

BJP MLC Sadabhau Khot has voiced strong concerns over alleged harassment of farmers by cow vigilantes in Maharashtra, threatening protests if the government fails to act. Khot claims these vigilantes are extortionists, intimidating farmers and unlawfully seizing their cattle, actions he intends to discuss with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Khot reported being heckled by vigilantes but escaped harm. He criticized their operations, alleging they run corporate-style operations under the guise of cow protection, which he asserts is harming farmers. Farmers' vehicles are reportedly stopped, and their livestock seized, leading to costly legal ventures to reclaim them.

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane responded to Khot's allegations, advising him to exercise restraint to avoid insulting the Hindu community. Meanwhile, Khot is calling for stricter action against these vigilantes, suggesting they might be backed by influential figures and proposing they work with farmers if genuinely concerned about cow welfare.

