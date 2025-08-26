Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Uphill Battle for Social Welfare and Development in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaffirms her commitment to social welfare, highlighting the distribution of 2.26 lakh land deeds since 2011. Despite funding challenges, her government plans to upgrade mud houses and improve water supply in rural and urban areas, while maintaining caste-based reservations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reinforced her dedication to social welfare by revealing her government's achievements in land distribution since 2011. Speaking at a public function in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee detailed efforts to distribute over 2.26 lakh land deeds for homes, agriculture, and forestry across the state.

Despite challenges in funding, Banerjee asserted her administration's commitment to infrastructure development, including improving water supply to 76% of rural areas and converting mud houses into permanent ones. She criticized the central government for withholding funds for key schemes, yet promised continued progress.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of OBC reservations, ensuring the public that no changes have been made to the general quota. Banerjee's actions demonstrate her determination to fulfill promises amid financial constraints.

