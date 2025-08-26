Kidnapping Turmoil: 34 Soldiers Abducted Amid Colombian Jungle Clashes

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, at least 34 Colombian soldiers were kidnapped by armed civilians in a jungle region of southeastern Colombia this week. The violent incident, marked by intense clashes, ended with the death of 11 guerrillas, including a notorious commander of a dissident faction comprised of former members of the FARC rebel group.

The unsettling confrontation took place in a rural stretch of the El Retorno municipality, located within the volatile Guaviare province. The group responsible for the kidnapping, known as the Central General Staff (EMC), consists of former FARC fighters who have previously rejected the historic 2016 peace accord with the Colombian government.

This latest incident emphasizes the ongoing instability in the region despite efforts to establish lasting peace. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the actions of the EMC, highlighting the continuing challenges faced by Colombian authorities in dealing with groups that remain outside the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)