High-Profile Acquittal: Former Jharia MLA Cleared in 2017 Murder Case
A special court in Dhanbad acquitted former Jharia MLA Sanjiv Singh and nine others in the 2017 murder of his cousin Neeraj Singh. Citing lack of evidence, the court delivered the verdict in the eight-year-old high-profile case. Neeraj Singh's brother plans to appeal the decision in a higher court.
- Country:
- India
A special court in Dhanbad delivered a landmark verdict on Wednesday, acquitting former Jharia MLA Sanjiv Singh and nine others in connection with the 2017 murder of Singh's cousin and former deputy mayor Neeraj Singh.
Presiding over the eight-year-old case, Special Judge Durgesh Chandra Awasthi cited a lack of evidence as the reason for absolving the accused, including several other high-profile individuals tied to the case.
Despite the acquittal, Neeraj Singh's younger brother, Abhishek Singh, expressed intentions to challenge the judgment in the high court, arriving in Dhanbad from Ranchi to be present during the verdict although he was in an ambulance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- acquittal
- court
- Dhanbad
- murder
- Neeraj Singh
- Sanjiv Singh
- MLA
- verdict
- evidence
- appeal
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Demands Resignation of Suspended MLA Amid Harassment Scandal
TMC MLA acted as money collecting agent in WB school teachers hiring 'scam': ED
Haryana MLA Proposes Mandatory Parental Consent for Marriage
Himachal assembly speaker rejects privilege motion against CM Sukhu; MLA Sudhir Sharma vows to resubmit it under rules
Ruling MLAs create ruckus in Jharkhand Assembly over SIR, House adjourned twice