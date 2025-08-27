High-Profile Acquittal: Former Jharia MLA Cleared in 2017 Murder Case

A special court in Dhanbad delivered a landmark verdict on Wednesday, acquitting former Jharia MLA Sanjiv Singh and nine others in connection with the 2017 murder of Singh's cousin and former deputy mayor Neeraj Singh.

Presiding over the eight-year-old case, Special Judge Durgesh Chandra Awasthi cited a lack of evidence as the reason for absolving the accused, including several other high-profile individuals tied to the case.

Despite the acquittal, Neeraj Singh's younger brother, Abhishek Singh, expressed intentions to challenge the judgment in the high court, arriving in Dhanbad from Ranchi to be present during the verdict although he was in an ambulance.

(With inputs from agencies.)