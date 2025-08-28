Left Menu

Destructive Assault on Kyiv: EU Delegation Damaged

A Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv resulted in 10 deaths, 38 injuries, and damage to the EU delegation's building. EU Commissioner Marta Kos condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with EU staff and Ukrainians. The attack is seen as an indication of Russia's rejection of peace.

A devastating overnight attack by Russia on Kyiv has resulted in significant casualties and damage, including harm to the EU delegation's building in the city. This attack claimed 10 lives and left 38 others injured, highlighting the ongoing conflict's toll on innocent civilians.

European Union Commissioner Marta Kos responded to the attack, denouncing the actions as brutal and labeling them as a clear indication of Russia's refusal to seek peace. She also expressed deep solidarity with the EU delegation staff, their families, and all Ukrainians who continue to suffer due to the ongoing aggression.

The incident adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between Russia and the European Union, emphasizing the urgent need for diplomatic resolutions and a ceasefire to protect civilian lives and infrastructure.

