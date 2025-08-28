Criminal Duo Nabbed After Delhi Police Encounter
Two criminals associated with foreign-based gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi network were arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell following an encounter. They were caught in the New Ashok Nagar area while planning a crime. One suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell captured two criminals linked to foreign-based gangsters Rohit Godara and Harry Boxer in an overnight operation.
The arrests took place in the New Ashok Nagar area, with the suspects planning a crime in the city, according to police reports.
During the encounter, described by officials as intense, one suspect suffered a bullet wound to the leg before being apprehended.
