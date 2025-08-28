Left Menu

Criminal Duo Nabbed After Delhi Police Encounter

Two criminals associated with foreign-based gangsters from the Lawrence Bishnoi network were arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell following an encounter. They were caught in the New Ashok Nagar area while planning a crime. One suspect was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:04 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Special Cell captured two criminals linked to foreign-based gangsters Rohit Godara and Harry Boxer in an overnight operation.

The arrests took place in the New Ashok Nagar area, with the suspects planning a crime in the city, according to police reports.

During the encounter, described by officials as intense, one suspect suffered a bullet wound to the leg before being apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

