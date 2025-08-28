Britain Summons Russian Ambassador Over Kyiv Attack
The UK's foreign office plans to summon the Russian ambassador after a Russian strike in Kyiv damaged the British Council building. The British government has not formally commented on the situation, following Sky News' report on this diplomatic move.
The UK Foreign Office is set to summon the Russian ambassador to discuss the overnight Russian aggression on Kyiv, which reportedly damaged the British Council building, as reported by Sky News on Thursday.
According to reports, a large-scale attack by Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital, prompting the British government's planned démarche. The attack underscores the escalating tensions between the UK and Russia amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine.
As of now, the Foreign Office has not provided an official comment as per Reuters' inquiries, leaving diplomatic circles in anticipation of further developments.
