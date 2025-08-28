Former GVC CEO Charged in Turkey Gambling Bribery Case

British prosecutors have charged 11 individuals, including high-profile executives, with crimes related to bribery for gambling operations in Turkey between 2011 and 2018, according to a Thursday statement from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kenneth Alexander, the former CEO of GVC, is among those facing charges. Authorities allege Alexander is involved in conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe during his tenure at the company, which has since been renamed Entain.

The case marks a significant move by British judicial authorities to combat financial crimes in the international gambling industry.

