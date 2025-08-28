Former GVC CEO Charged in Turkey Gambling Bribery Case
British prosecutors have charged 11 individuals, including former GVC CEO Kenneth Alexander, with offences such as bribery linked to gambling services in Turkey from 2011 to 2018. The Crown Prosecution Service listed charges including conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe. GVC was later rebranded as Entain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British prosecutors have charged 11 individuals, including high-profile executives, with crimes related to bribery for gambling operations in Turkey between 2011 and 2018, according to a Thursday statement from the Crown Prosecution Service.
Kenneth Alexander, the former CEO of GVC, is among those facing charges. Authorities allege Alexander is involved in conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to bribe during his tenure at the company, which has since been renamed Entain.
The case marks a significant move by British judicial authorities to combat financial crimes in the international gambling industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenneth Alexander
- Ladbrokes
- Turkey
- GVC
- Entain
- bribery
- conspiracy
- prosecution
- gambling
- charges
Advertisement