India’s Pushback Policy: Navigating Border Challenges with Bangladesh

India has reaffirmed its adherence to legal procedures in repatriating illegal intruders to Bangladesh following bi-annual border force discussions. Key issues include border killings, the use of lethal force, and border security improvements. Both nations are committed to enhancing bilateral relations through joint initiatives and reducing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:07 IST
During the recently concluded bi-annual talks in Dhaka, India emphasized that it is only repatriating 'illegal intruders' to Bangladesh in alignment with established protocols. The statement came from BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary at a joint press conference alongside BGB Chief Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The Indian side highlighted that legal procedures are followed for every repatriation, with 550 individuals already handed over to the BGB after thorough verification involving the Bangladesh High Commission in India. Discussions also covered the sensitive issue of border killings, as pointed out by Siddiqui, citing incidents of fatal encounters at the frontier.

Chawdhary reassured that BSF officers only use deadly force as a last resort after exhausting warnings and attempts to thwart intrusions. Both nations agreed to enhance cooperation through joint awareness programs, socio-economic projects, and information sharing, aiming to diminish cross-border fatalities and tension.

