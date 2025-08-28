India’s Pushback Policy: Navigating Border Challenges with Bangladesh

During the recently concluded bi-annual talks in Dhaka, India emphasized that it is only repatriating 'illegal intruders' to Bangladesh in alignment with established protocols. The statement came from BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary at a joint press conference alongside BGB Chief Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

The Indian side highlighted that legal procedures are followed for every repatriation, with 550 individuals already handed over to the BGB after thorough verification involving the Bangladesh High Commission in India. Discussions also covered the sensitive issue of border killings, as pointed out by Siddiqui, citing incidents of fatal encounters at the frontier.

Chawdhary reassured that BSF officers only use deadly force as a last resort after exhausting warnings and attempts to thwart intrusions. Both nations agreed to enhance cooperation through joint awareness programs, socio-economic projects, and information sharing, aiming to diminish cross-border fatalities and tension.

