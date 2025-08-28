Six Arrested in Muzaffarnagar for Attempted Murder and Alleged Forced Conversion
Six individuals in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have been arrested for attempted murder and alleged forced religious conversion of a 53-year-old man. They reportedly circumcised the victim and seized his land. A minor involved was also apprehended, and further investigations are ongoing.
In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, six individuals have been apprehended for charges including attempted murder and alleged forced religious conversion of a 53-year-old man, said officials on Thursday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar disclosed that the accused, identified as Yamin, his brother Gulzar, brother-in-law Ikram, Hafiz Shahnawaz, and barber Khurshid, along with a juvenile, were apprehended earlier in the week.
The victim, Narender Kumar Sharma, claimed in a complaint that Yamin and his associates tried to forcibly convert his religion and took control of his land worth several lakhs. The police have recovered a car and tractor bought with Sharma's funds as the investigation continues.
