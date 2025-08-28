Left Menu

Six Arrested in Muzaffarnagar for Attempted Murder and Alleged Forced Conversion

Six individuals in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have been arrested for attempted murder and alleged forced religious conversion of a 53-year-old man. They reportedly circumcised the victim and seized his land. A minor involved was also apprehended, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:34 IST
Six Arrested in Muzaffarnagar for Attempted Murder and Alleged Forced Conversion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, six individuals have been apprehended for charges including attempted murder and alleged forced religious conversion of a 53-year-old man, said officials on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar disclosed that the accused, identified as Yamin, his brother Gulzar, brother-in-law Ikram, Hafiz Shahnawaz, and barber Khurshid, along with a juvenile, were apprehended earlier in the week.

The victim, Narender Kumar Sharma, claimed in a complaint that Yamin and his associates tried to forcibly convert his religion and took control of his land worth several lakhs. The police have recovered a car and tractor bought with Sharma's funds as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties

 India
2
Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International Concern

Political Turmoil: The Arrest of Imran Khan's Nephews Sparks International C...

 Pakistan
3
Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

Heroic Rescue Operation Amidst Jammu Floods

 India
4
Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

Legal Age Debate: A 'Time Bomb' or Necessary Change?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025