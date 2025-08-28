Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

The Madhya Pradesh government confirmed that Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will continue his service for an additional year, despite his retirement initially slated for this August.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conveyed his congratulations and emphasized the importance of Jain's experience in fostering the state's progress. Jain, an IAS officer from the 1989 batch, first assumed the chief secretary role in October 2024.

Jain's longstanding career began in 1990, with notable roles across various districts and central deputations. A B.Tech graduate in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, Jain's expertise is prized in the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)