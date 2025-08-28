Left Menu

Anurag Jain's Tenure Extended: A Testament to Administrative Excellence

Anurag Jain, Madhya Pradesh's Chief Secretary, receives a year-long extension before his scheduled retirement. With an extensive career in IAS since 1989, Jain's contributions to the state have been significant. His educational background includes a B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:01 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government confirmed that Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will continue his service for an additional year, despite his retirement initially slated for this August.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conveyed his congratulations and emphasized the importance of Jain's experience in fostering the state's progress. Jain, an IAS officer from the 1989 batch, first assumed the chief secretary role in October 2024.

Jain's longstanding career began in 1990, with notable roles across various districts and central deputations. A B.Tech graduate in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, Jain's expertise is prized in the state administration.

