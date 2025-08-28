Maratha Quota Movement Gains Momentum with New Supporters

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, on Thursday, announced his endorsement for quota activist Manoj Jarange's ongoing movement in Mumbai.

Ashtikar, representing Hingoli, called on the Maratha community to join Jarange's protest in large numbers, marking him as the second Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, after Sanjay Jadhav of Parbhani, to participate.

The Marathwada region, once a stronghold against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, serves as the movement's epicenter. Jarange is pressing for the Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis, facilitating their inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

His journey from Antarwali Sarati village to Shivneri Fort with supporters underscores the gravity of this advocacy. Despite opposition from OBC leaders, Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse acknowledges the public concerns but suggests dialogue amidst Ganpati festivities as a peaceful resolution path.

(With inputs from agencies.)