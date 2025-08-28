Left Menu

End of an Era: UN Peacekeeping in Lebanon Winds Down

The UN Security Council has unanimously voted to end the UN peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, in southern Lebanon by 2026. Formed to supervise Israeli withdrawal post-1978 invasion, its role expanded after the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war. Troop withdrawal will begin immediately, to conclude within a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council made a significant decision this Thursday, voting unanimously to terminate the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, by the end of 2026. This move reflects the combined demands of the United States and its ally, Israel.

UNIFIL was originally established in the wake of Israel's 1978 invasion, with the goal of overseeing the retreat of Israeli troops. Over the years, its mission evolved, especially after the intense 2006 conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah.

The newly approved resolution stipulates that UNIFIL's mandate will conclude, ceasing all operations by the end of 2026. The withdrawal of the 10,800 military and civilian personnel, along with their equipment, is set to commence immediately in collaboration with the Lebanese government and expects to be finalized within a year.

