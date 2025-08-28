21-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening Ministers in Viral Video
A 21-year-old named Ankit Kumar Mishra has been arrested in Patna for threatening two Jharkhand ministers in a viral video. Claiming connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Mishra was caught by a Special Investigation Team and is now facing charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the special investigation team (SIT) of Giridih for making death threats against two ministers in Jharkhand through a viral video.
The accused, Ankit Kumar Mishra from Rajendra Nagar in Giridih, was arrested in Patna. He had boasted of ties with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Giridih Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar stated the video, released on Wednesday, threatened Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu and Health Minister Irfan Ansari. Authorities are continuing the investigation to gather more details and have confiscated Mishra's phone.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arrest of Bishnoi Gang Member: Unraveling Murder Conspiracies
Mamata Banerjee's Revealing Memoir: A Close-Up of India's Prime Ministers
Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Gangsters Arrested
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Ex-Gangster Arun Gawli After 17 Years
African Health Ministers Call for Urgent Action as Malaria Progress Stalls