Left Menu

21-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening Ministers in Viral Video

A 21-year-old named Ankit Kumar Mishra has been arrested in Patna for threatening two Jharkhand ministers in a viral video. Claiming connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Mishra was caught by a Special Investigation Team and is now facing charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:23 IST
21-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening Ministers in Viral Video
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the special investigation team (SIT) of Giridih for making death threats against two ministers in Jharkhand through a viral video.

The accused, Ankit Kumar Mishra from Rajendra Nagar in Giridih, was arrested in Patna. He had boasted of ties with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar stated the video, released on Wednesday, threatened Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu and Health Minister Irfan Ansari. Authorities are continuing the investigation to gather more details and have confiscated Mishra's phone.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

Punjab Floods: A Political Storm Amidst Natural Disasters

 India
2
Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

Potential Military Mobilization Stirs Tensions in Chicago

 United States
3
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

 India
4
Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

Legal Eagle's New Firm Takes on Trump in High-Stakes Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025