21-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening Ministers in Viral Video

A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the special investigation team (SIT) of Giridih for making death threats against two ministers in Jharkhand through a viral video.

The accused, Ankit Kumar Mishra from Rajendra Nagar in Giridih, was arrested in Patna. He had boasted of ties with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar stated the video, released on Wednesday, threatened Urban Development Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu and Health Minister Irfan Ansari. Authorities are continuing the investigation to gather more details and have confiscated Mishra's phone.