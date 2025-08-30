Left Menu

Bridging Boundaries: Strengthening India-Japan State-Prefecture Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with governors from 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo, emphasizing the importance of enhancing India-Japan state-prefecture cooperation. Discussions focused on deepening partnerships across technology, innovation, investment, and culture, aiming to promote shared progress under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo on Saturday, advocating for bolstered state-prefecture collaboration as part of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This initiative, managed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), aims to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors.

The MEA announced on X, the social media platform, that PM Modi stressed the importance of states-prefectures partnerships for advancing India-Japan relations. Highlighting the recently launched State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative at the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, discussions centered on intensifying partnerships in technology, innovation, investment, skills, and SMEs.

In his address, Modi emphasized the historic and growing ties between the two nations, urging both Japanese governors and Indian state governments to collaborate in areas like manufacturing, mobility, infrastructure, and cultural exchanges. The Prime Minister invited contributions to India's development and promoted merging Japanese technology with Indian talent, to elevate bilateral collaboration.

