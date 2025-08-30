Left Menu

Fatal Dispute at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple: Sewadaar Beaten to Death

A sewadaar at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over 'chunniprasad.' One suspect has been arrested, and the police are searching for others involved. The altercation turned violent, leading to the sewadaar's death, with a murder case now registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:27 IST
Edit
Fatal Dispute at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple: Sewadaar Beaten to Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sewadaar at the Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi has died after a violent altercation over the distribution of 'chunniprasad,' according to police reports. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday, when a group of visitors confronted the sewadaar, demanding the sacred offering.

The situation quickly escalated, leading to the sewadaar, Yogendra Singh, being brutally beaten by the group. Singh, who served at the temple for over a decade, succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, authorities confirmed.

A murder case has been filed, with one suspect, Atul Pandey, currently in custody. Police are actively working to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the deadly confrontation at the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Injuries and Dramas Rock the US Open and Beyond

Injuries and Dramas Rock the US Open and Beyond

 Global
2
Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition Crises

Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition...

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav Joins Historic Movement: A Step to Safeguard Democracy

 India
4
From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

From Kabul to the Pitch: Afghan Women's Resilience in Exile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025