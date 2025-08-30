Fatal Dispute at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple: Sewadaar Beaten to Death
A sewadaar at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over 'chunniprasad.' One suspect has been arrested, and the police are searching for others involved. The altercation turned violent, leading to the sewadaar's death, with a murder case now registered.
A sewadaar at the Kalkaji Temple in southeast Delhi has died after a violent altercation over the distribution of 'chunniprasad,' according to police reports. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday, when a group of visitors confronted the sewadaar, demanding the sacred offering.
The situation quickly escalated, leading to the sewadaar, Yogendra Singh, being brutally beaten by the group. Singh, who served at the temple for over a decade, succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, authorities confirmed.
A murder case has been filed, with one suspect, Atul Pandey, currently in custody. Police are actively working to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the deadly confrontation at the temple.
