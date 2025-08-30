Frozen Russian Assets: EU's Dilemma Amid Ukraine Conflict

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on Saturday the improbability of returning Russian assets frozen in the EU due to the Ukraine conflict unless reparations are paid by Moscow.

With approximately 210 billion euros of Russian assets frozen, Kallas emphasized that these funds should not be returned to Russia in the event of a ceasefire or peace deal if reparations remain unpaid. The EU, however, is divided, as Poland, the Baltic states, and Ukraine champion confiscation of these assets to support Kyiv, while key EU members like France and Germany, along with Belgium, which holds the majority of the frozen assets, oppose such measures, highlighting legal constraints and the allocation of future profits for Ukrainian aid.

The dispute underlines an ongoing EU challenge in balancing financial assistance to Ukraine with legal and diplomatic obligations, as the conflict continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)