Russia has intensified its offensive against Ukraine, unleashing a barrage of over 500 drones and 45 missiles that resulted in at least one casualty, several injuries, and significant damage to infrastructure, according to officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for using diplomacy as a cover for military preparations and has urged sanctions on Russia's banking and energy sectors. Diplomatic efforts, including meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, have failed to ease tensions.

The assault on Zaporizhzhia disrupted power for 25,000 residents and affected regional infrastructure. Repairs are underway, though the use of drones and missiles remains a point of concern as the Ukrainian air force recorded numerous hits.