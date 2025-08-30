Left Menu

Gene-Edited Horses and Global Power Plays: A World News Wrap

The world's first gene-edited horses in Argentina are making waves in polo, showcasing advances in CRISPR technology. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy seeks higher-level talks on Ukraine's security, Australia intensifies its search for a fugitive gunman, and Thai PM's removal triggers power dynamics. Ukraine strikes Russian refineries, and China's role in multilateralism is emphasized.

Updated: 30-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:29 IST
Argentina's rural landscape is now home to a groundbreaking achievement: the first genetically edited horses are here, envisioned to revolutionize the traditional sport of polo through revolutionary CRISPR technology.

As Ukraine's conflict persists, President Zelenskiy demanded swift escalation in security guarantees from global allies, hoping to strategize against future threats.

Thailand's political arena witnessed turbulence as its prime minister was deposed, triggering a complex race for power amidst enduring elite rivalries.

