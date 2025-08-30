Gene-Edited Horses and Global Power Plays: A World News Wrap
The world's first gene-edited horses in Argentina are making waves in polo, showcasing advances in CRISPR technology. Meanwhile, Zelenskiy seeks higher-level talks on Ukraine's security, Australia intensifies its search for a fugitive gunman, and Thai PM's removal triggers power dynamics. Ukraine strikes Russian refineries, and China's role in multilateralism is emphasized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:29 IST
Argentina's rural landscape is now home to a groundbreaking achievement: the first genetically edited horses are here, envisioned to revolutionize the traditional sport of polo through revolutionary CRISPR technology.
As Ukraine's conflict persists, President Zelenskiy demanded swift escalation in security guarantees from global allies, hoping to strategize against future threats.
Thailand's political arena witnessed turbulence as its prime minister was deposed, triggering a complex race for power amidst enduring elite rivalries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gene-editing
- CRISPR
- Ukraine
- security
- Thailand
- Trump
- tarrifs
- China
- infrastructure
- multilateralism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Nobel Prize Scuffle: Trump and Modi's Strained Relations
America's Legal Turn: Courts Rule Against Trump's Policies
Thailand's Political Tinderbox: A Power Struggle Unfolds
Thailand's Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Ousted Amidst Ethics Scandal
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Plan to Repatriate Guatemalan Children