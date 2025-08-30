Left Menu

Temple Tragedy: The Deadly Demand for Chunni Prasad

A sevadaar at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi was beaten to death following an argument over prasad. Three accused have been arrested, and further investigations are ongoing. The incident has raised concerns about safety and law enforcement in public religious spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:59 IST
Temple Tragedy: The Deadly Demand for Chunni Prasad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, where a 35-year-old sevadaar, Yogendra Singh, was allegedly beaten to death in front of onlookers. The violent altercation arose after a disagreement over the distribution of 'chunni prasad', authorities reported on Saturday.

Local police have apprehended three suspects, including Atul Pandey, Mohan alias Bhura, and Kuldeep Bidhuri, with investigations actively underway. Witnesses, including temple officials, recounted the horrific scene captured on CCTV, showing the brutal attack on Singh.

The temple community, in shock and demanding justice, is urging strict legal action against the perpetrators. Delhi's safety concerns were echoed by political leaders, highlighting a potential failure in law enforcement and increasing public apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

