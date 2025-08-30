Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violation

In a significant development, a special CBI court in Ranchi handed down a seven-year sentence to former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka and his wife, Menon Ekka, on Saturday. The case focused on illegal land acquisition involving the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act violations, according to legal representatives.

The court took strong action against multiple individuals, including former ranchi Deputy Collector, Kartik Prabhat, and others who were implicated. They received up to five years of rigorous imprisonment, with additional penalties for not paying fines, marking a stern legal response.

The violations entailed the use of forged documents to acquire tribal lands, disregarding statutory protections. This verdict serves as a reminder of the legal obligations to safeguard tribal land rights, underscoring the need for stringent adherence to laws protecting marginalized communities.

