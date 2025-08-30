Left Menu

Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violation

Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka and his wife were sentenced to seven years in prison for illegally acquiring tribal land in violation of the CNT Act. Several officials, including Kartik Prabhat, were also sentenced. The acquisitions occurred from 2006 to 2008, undermining legal protections for Scheduled Tribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:22 IST
Ranchi Land Scandal: Former Minister Anosh Ekka Sentenced in CNT Act Violation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a special CBI court in Ranchi handed down a seven-year sentence to former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka and his wife, Menon Ekka, on Saturday. The case focused on illegal land acquisition involving the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act violations, according to legal representatives.

The court took strong action against multiple individuals, including former ranchi Deputy Collector, Kartik Prabhat, and others who were implicated. They received up to five years of rigorous imprisonment, with additional penalties for not paying fines, marking a stern legal response.

The violations entailed the use of forged documents to acquire tribal lands, disregarding statutory protections. This verdict serves as a reminder of the legal obligations to safeguard tribal land rights, underscoring the need for stringent adherence to laws protecting marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

 India
2
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
3
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
4
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025