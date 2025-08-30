Left Menu

Suspected Infiltrator with Firearm Detained in Odisha

A suspected Bangladeshi infiltrator named Mrutunjaya Mandal was detained by Odisha Police with an unlicensed firearm. Found in Rajnagar, he claimed to be from West Bengal but had migrated to Kendrapara district. His citizenship is under investigation, and charges under the Arms and Foreigners Act may follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police have detained a man suspected of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator, found carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Identified as Mrutunjaya Mandal, the man was reportedly intoxicated when detained in a coastal village near Rajnagar. Claiming to be from West Bengal, he had migrated to Rajnagar's Kendrapara district for farm work. Police continue to investigate his claims.

If confirmed as a Bangladeshi national, Mandal will face legal actions under both the Arms Act and the Foreigners Act, as Kendrapara reports the highest infiltration in the coastal district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

