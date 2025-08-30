Suspected Infiltrator with Firearm Detained in Odisha

Odisha Police have detained a man suspected of being a Bangladeshi infiltrator, found carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Identified as Mrutunjaya Mandal, the man was reportedly intoxicated when detained in a coastal village near Rajnagar. Claiming to be from West Bengal, he had migrated to Rajnagar's Kendrapara district for farm work. Police continue to investigate his claims.

If confirmed as a Bangladeshi national, Mandal will face legal actions under both the Arms Act and the Foreigners Act, as Kendrapara reports the highest infiltration in the coastal district.

(With inputs from agencies.)