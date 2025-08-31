Unrest in Gaza: A City Under Siege

Israeli forces launched extensive operations in Gaza City overnight, escalating attacks by air and ground. The assault led to widespread destruction, causing many families to flee. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet is evaluating a plan to seize the city, a decision that could further complicate the already dire humanitarian situation.

Local health authorities reported at least 30 deaths on Sunday, including those caught in crossfire near an aid distribution site. The Israeli military responded by stating ongoing investigations into these reports; meanwhile, concerns over civilian safety continue amid growing military action.

As Gaza City, a densely populated area, becomes the focal point of military operations, residents are relocating in large numbers to escape shelling. The unfolding humanitarian crisis has led to international outcry, with protests intensifying in Israel demanding an immediate halt to operations and safe release of hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)