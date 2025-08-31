Punjab Police Busts Terror and Criminal Modules, Arrests Six Operatives
The Punjab Police have dismantled multiple criminal networks, including a Babbar Khalsa International-backed terror module, arresting six individuals. This operation, involving Counter Intelligence teams and the Anti-Gangster Task Force, uncovered weapons and disrupted planned activities. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details of these networks' operations.
In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a Babbar Khalsa International-backed terror module, preventing potential disruptive activities in the state. Using intelligence from Counter Intelligence teams and the State Special Operations Cell, authorities arrested two key operatives, Sarwan Kumar and Balwinder Singh, both from Gurdaspur, seizing a hand grenade and firearms.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav outlined that these operatives were connected to foreign-based handlers via encrypted communication apps. The module was linked to previous attempts of target killings, further highlighting its dangerous reach. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend additional members involved in orchestrating these plans.
In a related development, the Anti-Gangster Task Force successfully apprehended two associates of the notorious Prabh Dassuwal-Gopi Ganshampur gang involved in a recent shooting incident. The arrests were made possible owing to crucial intelligence inputs and swift operation by Punjab Police, revealing wider criminal networks at play.
