Punjab Police Busts Terror and Criminal Modules, Arrests Six Operatives

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a Babbar Khalsa International-backed terror module, preventing potential disruptive activities in the state. Using intelligence from Counter Intelligence teams and the State Special Operations Cell, authorities arrested two key operatives, Sarwan Kumar and Balwinder Singh, both from Gurdaspur, seizing a hand grenade and firearms.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav outlined that these operatives were connected to foreign-based handlers via encrypted communication apps. The module was linked to previous attempts of target killings, further highlighting its dangerous reach. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend additional members involved in orchestrating these plans.

In a related development, the Anti-Gangster Task Force successfully apprehended two associates of the notorious Prabh Dassuwal-Gopi Ganshampur gang involved in a recent shooting incident. The arrests were made possible owing to crucial intelligence inputs and swift operation by Punjab Police, revealing wider criminal networks at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)