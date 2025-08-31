Left Menu

Minister Rijiju Ensures Tribal Exemptions in Uniform Civil Code

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju affirmed that tribals will be exempt from the Uniform Civil Code. At an RSS-affiliated event, he clarified that this exemption allows tribals to maintain their traditional lifestyles. He commended the current government for advancing tribal welfare, contrasting past inadequacies.

31-08-2025
Kiren Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Sunday that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will exclude tribals, allowing them to continue their traditional lifestyles. This statement was made during an event hosted by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

Rijiju criticized the misinformation spread on social media by opposing factions, emphasizing that the government's intent is to implement UCC nationwide per the Constitution but maintain exceptions for tribal regions.

Highlighting improvements under the Modi administration, Rijiju acknowledged the current representation of tribal leaders in the government, noting increased positions compared to previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

