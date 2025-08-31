Minister Rijiju Ensures Tribal Exemptions in Uniform Civil Code
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju affirmed that tribals will be exempt from the Uniform Civil Code. At an RSS-affiliated event, he clarified that this exemption allows tribals to maintain their traditional lifestyles. He commended the current government for advancing tribal welfare, contrasting past inadequacies.
- Country:
- India
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Sunday that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will exclude tribals, allowing them to continue their traditional lifestyles. This statement was made during an event hosted by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.
Rijiju criticized the misinformation spread on social media by opposing factions, emphasizing that the government's intent is to implement UCC nationwide per the Constitution but maintain exceptions for tribal regions.
Highlighting improvements under the Modi administration, Rijiju acknowledged the current representation of tribal leaders in the government, noting increased positions compared to previous administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government
Fertiliser Scarcity Sparks Farmers' Protest in Odisha, Government Takes Action
Devastating Floods in Punjab: Bajwa Blasts Government Inaction
Maratha Quota Protest: A Call for Government Action
Maratha Reservations: Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike and Demand for Government Action